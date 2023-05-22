Jeddah: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched its unified media identity for this year's Hajj season 1444 AH under the slogan "Proclaim Hajj to People" via its fifteen accounts on social media platforms to harmonize with God's call to Islam prophets to invite Muslims worldwide to perform the pilgrimage Islamic obligation.



The media identity aims to confirm the Kingdom's values in leading the Islamic world, enrich the experience of pilgrims in a way that realizes the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, and highlight the efforts of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah dedicated to pilgrims who travel from far to make this sacred journey.



This year's Hajj media identity introduces the ministry and its roles in managing the season, educating pilgrims on Hajj rituals, and informing them about services, procedures, and the correct behaviors during the Hajj journey in all fields in 14 different international languages.



The identity is intended to encourage pilgrims to spread their unique spiritual experience among their relatives and friends. Also, the identity targets people from the Kingdom and outside while displaying six types of content ranging from introductory, educational, instructive, informative, and interactive.



The launch of the media identity coincides with the arrival of the first flights of pilgrims from world countries to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.