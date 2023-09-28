Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Islamic Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), officially launched the Cultural Index for the Islamic World (CIIW) during the 12th Conference of Ministers of Culture in the Islamic world.



CIIW is part of a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Ministry of Culture and ICESCO to enhance cultural cooperation and exchange of knowledge and expertise between ICESCO member states. The Index is comprised of twenty indicators divided into four dimensions: Culture for Economic Development; Culture for Environment, Climate, and Resilience; Culture for Social Development; and Culture for Openness and Diversity. By compiling and analyzing data across these dimensions, CIIW will provide insight into member states’ cultural status, performance, and achievements, reflecting ongoing changes in the cultural sector. The data and analysis will be published every three years in an online report on a dedicated platform hosted by ICESCO.



CIIW reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage, enhancing cultural understanding, and advancing innovation in the cultural sector.



The Index will foster collaboration amongst ICESCO member states and serve as a valuable resource for decision-makers and creative industries’ operators by providing substantiated evidence of their endeavors within their own countries and globally.