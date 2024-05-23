MAKKAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will allot ‘New Mina’ residential towers for domestic pilgrims during the upcoming annual pilgrimage of Hajj. The towers have the capacity to accommodate 11,000 pilgrims.



Okaz/Saudi Gazette has learned from well-informed sources that the ministry will soon announce a new package for domestic pilgrims who will be accommodated at these towers. The new towers are located in Mina, about one kilometer from the Jamarat. This package will be operated by four service providing companies for domestic pilgrims.



Each one of these new towers in Mina has five floors, and this includes three elevators designated for the use of pilgrims, and a separate elevator for services, in addition to a number of bathroom complexes. Its rooms were extensively designed so that each room could accommodate between 25 and 30 pilgrims.



It is noteworthy that the ministry is also considering launching new Hajj packages. One of these packages, titled ‘One Day Package’ is designated for the residents of Makkah.



It is noteworthy that a Hajj Ministry official said last year that 12 residential tower projects are in various phases of implementation and that these towers would be used for the Hajj of 2024. Saad Al Qurashi, advisor to the National Committee for Hajj and Umrah, emphasized that the completion of these towers will coincide with the upcoming Hajj, ensuring that they are fully operational for the pilgrims.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).