Makkah: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in coincidence with the start of the Umrah season for the current year 1444 Hijri, made it possible for holders of all types of visas and those coming from all countries of the world for the purpose of tourism and visits to perform Umrah during their stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in addition to those coming to the Kingdom who obtained visas from the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Schengen countries within the efforts exerted to facilitate the procedures for the arrival of Umrah performers to perform the Umrah rituals to provide all services with high quality, and to enrich the cultural and religious experience of Umrah performers, in accordance with the goals of the programs of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The "Maqam" platform, in cooperation with a number of approved tourism companies and agencies, allows the possibility of obtaining an Umrah visa for pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom, and choosing the package of services available on one of the approved electronic platforms through the link: https://maqam.gds.haj.gov.sa/.

While the platform of the Spirit of Saudi Arabia provides multiple electronic facilities for issuing an electronic visa to visit the Kingdom to perform the Umrah rituals, visit the Prophet's Mosque (PBUH), and design the Umrah package according to the needs of the applicant via the website: https://www.visitsaudi.com/ar.

Those who issued immediate visas upon their arrival at a Saudi airport, within the countries eligible for electronic visas, and for Umrah performers who hold the nationalities of United States of America, the United Kingdom and the Schengen countries, can perform Umrah with ease, provided that they are used once, and that they carry an entry stamp from the issuing country.

Those who have obtained a family visit visa and a personal visit can perform Umrah with ease and smooth by booking an appointment through the “Eatamarna" app while visiting their relatives and friends inside the Kingdom, by applying on the unified national platform for visas.

To perform Umrah, it is required to obtain comprehensive health insurance for visitors, which includes coverage of treatment costs from infection with the coronavirus, personal accidents resulting in death or disability, flight delays or cancellations, and other matters.