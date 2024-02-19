ALQASSIM— The Klija Festival, held in Buraidah, has seen an impressive turnout since its commencement on Feb. 8, with an average of 20,000 visitors per day and daily sales reaching SR1 million, totaling SR10 million in the first ten days.



Nayef Al-Munsaleh, the festival's executive director, said that the event attracts thousands from local and Gulf regions, featuring families and companies that specialize in crafting Klija (date-molasses-filled cookies) and other local delicacies.



Al-Munsaleh highlighted the festival's role in promoting sustainable marketing and supporting various professions, aiding in the development of craftsmanship among those in the cottage industry.



The event continues at the King Khalid Cultural Center in Buraidah until Feb. 27, celebrating the region's rich history and culture since its inception in 2009.



As a strategic partner, the Culinary Arts Commission aims to showcase Saudi culinary arts and recognize Klija as a key element of the National and Regional Dishes Narratives Initiative.



This initiative seeks to document and celebrate representative dishes from all 13 regions of the Kingdom, with Klija being the chosen dish for the Qassim Region, celebrated for its exquisite taste and cultural importance.

