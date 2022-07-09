JEDDAH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman greeted Muslims worldwide on the occasion of the Eid Al-Adha celebrations, wishing them more progress and prosperity.



The greetings was conveyed in messages issued on the advent of the Eid Al-Adha. The King and the Crown Prince have sent cables of congratulations to the leaders of Muslim countries on this happy occasion. In the cables, they prayed God to accept the good deeds of all, return this happy occasion to the Islamic Ummah with glory and empowerment, and further progress and prosperity to them.



King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman also received cables of greetings from the leaders of the Muslim countries. In the reply cables they thanked the leaders and wished them all the best and offered sincere prayers. The King and the Crown Prince supplicated God to return this happy occasion to the Islamic Ummah with goodness and blessings, as well as continuous security and stability.



Muslims in Saudi Arabia and all other Gulf countries are celebrating Eid Al-Adha from Saturday.



The first day of Eid Al-Adha is Saturday in most Arab and Muslim countries, while some Arab and Muslim countries and Muslim minorities in most other countries will start celebrating the Eid from Sunday.

