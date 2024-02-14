ABHA — The Saudi Heritage Commission announced on Monday its most significant discovery in the archaeological site of Jurash in the southern Asir region.



The excavations that continued during its 15th season in 2023 culminated in the discovery of Jurash Archaeological Site, one of the most important archaeological sites in the southern part of Saudi Arabia.



The scientific team at the site revealed new architectural residential units whose walls were built with stones and clay, the commission said in its report, adding that these units are an extension of what was unveiled during archaeological excavations in the previous 14 seasons, specifically on the northern side of the site.



The Heritage Commission also announced the discovery of a new irrigation technology for the first time at the site. This is consisting of a well built using the method of stacked stones, connected to water channels built with two rows of stones with a channel in the middle for distributing water to the residential units, and other channels branching out from it that flow into water basins adjacent to the units. Also discovered were stoves and terraces built of stones and clay.



A large number of stone tools for daily use were also found, in addition to a collection of beads made of fine stones. With regard to archaeological finds, a granite stone was found containing an Islamic inscription consisting of three lines, and it is considered the second of its kind at the site.



A large group of stone tools for daily use was also found, including pestles, powders, grinders, mills of different sizes and shapes, broken ordinary and glazed pottery, glass, steatite for the bodies, edges and handles of pottery, glass and stone vessels of various sizes, and beads made of precious stones.



Through excavation projects, the commission seeks to study and document archaeological sites, preserve them and introduce them, and benefit from them as they are an important cultural and economic resource within its responsibilities towards cultural heritage, protecting and caring for it, and highlighting the civilizational role of Saudi Arabia.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).