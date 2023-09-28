Doha: The Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) has adopted the resolution of the "Hajj Routes" Program for historical mosques, presented by the Ministry of Culture, represented by the National Committee for Education, Culture and Science.



The adoption came during the 12th Conference of Ministers of Culture in the Islamic World held in Qatar on September 25-26 in celebration of Doha as the capital of Islamic Culture for the Arab region in 2021.



During the conference, ICESCO’s efforts in supporting cultural work were reviewed in line with its strategic vision and orientations.



Additionally, the conference included a report from the Heritage Committee in the Islamic world and the document outlining cultural policy guidelines.