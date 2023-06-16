JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia will facilitate travel by Yemeni pilgrims from Sanaa International Airport to the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah for this year's Hajj pilgrimage.



The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that the Saudi government launched efforts to facilitate secure Hajj travel by the Yemenis and ensure their safety as part of its continuous support for the Yemeni people.



The move aims to alleviate the sufferings of Yemeni people residing in various regions of the country, help them realize their hopes and aspirations for peace, development and prosperity, and meet their needs.



This effort is an extension of Saudi Arabia's keenness to facilitate Hajj for Yemenis wishing to travel via Sanaa International Airport as part of the initiatives of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah aimed at facilitating the performance of the annual pilgrimage for people from all Arab and Islamic countries.

