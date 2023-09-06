RIYADH — The Music Home School of Art Institute in Riyadh has announced the launch of the first music diploma accredited by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Culture.

The first-of-its-kind music diploma in the Kingdom constitutes a quantum leap in the field of music education through training and performance, which comes in line with the country's future aspirations.

The program will start in September and last for two academic years, said the Executive Director of the Music Home, Moataz Al-Shabanah, during a press conference held at the institute's headquarters in the presence of the Ministry of Culture's deputy minister of national partnerships and development, Noha Kattan.

He confirmed that the program will contribute to spreading the music culture, which is a universal language and a channel for building bridges of communication with other cultures.

The program will include two paths, which are music education, and music performance, Al-Shabanah clarified, noting that it will qualify the graduate to become a music teacher in schools, or a professional instrumentalist, in accordance with accredited academic curricula that are compatible with the best international educational curricula.

