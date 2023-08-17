JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia is gearing up to unveil a brand-new television channel in September to spotlight the country's culture and heritage.

Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan has signed an agreement with MBC Group Chairman Walid Ibrahim Al-Ibrahim to establish and operate the forthcoming channel. The initiative aims to celebrate Saudi culture through diverse programming that will air 24 hours a day.

The channel, which will be available on MBC's satellite and digital platforms, seeks to position the Kingdom as a cultural hub with a global impact. It aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, emphasizing the nation's rich heritage and civilizational contributions. The channel is expected to provide a modern and dynamic portrayal of Saudi culture, offering content that appeals to both intellectuals and the general public.

With a focus on arts, literature, heritage, poetry, theater, cinema, design, fashion, and culinary arts, the channel is poised to showcase the multifaceted aspects of Saudi culture. It will leverage cutting-edge technology to blend tradition and innovation, catering to the evolving tastes and interests of local and international audiences.

In addition to broadcasting, the initiative will extend to digital platforms, encompassing videos, articles, podcasts, and documentary productions that cater to the preferences of the young generation. By nurturing local talent and spotlighting prominent Saudi figures, the channel aims to contribute to the cultural scene, enhance national pride, and augment the global standing of Saudi Arabia.

The launch of the cultural channel comes as a response to the growing interest in Saudi culture and heritage worldwide. It represents a dynamic step forward in presenting the Kingdom's vibrant and rich cultural landscape, fostering dialogue, and strengthening cultural ties with the global community. The channel's debut is eagerly anticipated as it aspires to become a prominent medium for fostering cross-cultural understanding and appreciation.

