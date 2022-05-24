JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission announced on Monday opening cultural heritage sites in various regions of the Kingdom to all visitors.



This will enable visitors to be informed of the history of these sites, and the important historical and heritage details.



The sites open to visit include the historic King Abdulaziz Castle in Duba in Tabuk, which will open its doors to visitors from Saturday to Thursday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., while Magha'er Shuaib in Tabuk will receive visitors from Saturday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visiting times on Fridays will be 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.



In Hail region, there are three heritage sites: Jabal Umm Sinman (World Heritage Site), the archaeological fortress of Fayd and the castle of Ayraf, and their visiting times will be from Saturday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m,. and Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.



The Qassim region hosts a number of heritage sites that open their doors to visitors according to the following times; Al Shanana Tower from Sunday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Bait Al Bassam and Al Masukif Market from Saturday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.



The heritage sites in Al-Jouf region include the Kaf Palace in Al-Qurayyat, the visitors center in the archaeological area in Sakaka, the Zabal Castle, the Rajajel Columns Visitors Center, and the archaeological area in Dumat Al-Jandal, which includes Omar Ibn Al-Khattab Mosque, the Mared Castle and the Dumat Al-Jandal Market. It receives its visitors seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.



The list of heritage sites includes multiple sites in the Kingdom, including the Al-Dossaria Castle in Jazan, the archaeological site of Al-Ukhdood, the historic Emirate Palace, Hama Cultural District in Najran, the House of Allegiance and the Amiri School in Al-Ahsa, the village of Rujal and the archaeological site of Jarash, and the Heritage House "Al-Namas" in Asir.



All will receive visitors from Sunday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



The village of Thee Ain in Al-Baha opens its doors from Saturday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m, and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Meanwhile, the railway site (Mosque of Al-Saqiya) in Madinah receives visitors from Sunday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.



In Riyadh region, the Emirate Palace in Al-Ghat receives visitors from Sunday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Shaqra Heritage Village, and Ushaiger Heritage Village open its doors from Sunday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., then from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

And the Heritage Poets Village from Sunday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., then from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).