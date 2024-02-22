JEDDAH — On the threshold of a momentous occasion, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia gears up to celebrate a milestone that harks back to its very inception. Thursday, February 22, will be marked in the annals of history as Saudi Arabia commemorates the Founding Day of the first Saudi State, a testament to the nation's enduring legacy and its foundational roots in the Emirate of Diriyah.



In a gesture that underscores the deep-seated reverence for the past, Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques King Salman has officially designated February 22 as a national day of remembrance. This date echoes the significant historical moment in 1727 when Imam Muhammad Bin Saud laid the foundations of what would become a beacon of unity and stability in the Arabian Peninsula.



The royal decree heralds February as a month of reflection, celebrating the commencement of Imam Muhammad Bin Saud's reign and his pivotal role in establishing the first Saudi State. This era, beginning in the heart of the 18th century, was characterized by its commitment to the teachings of the Holy Qur’an and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), guiding the nation towards unity and security amidst a landscape marred by disunity and division.



The narrative of the Saudi State is one of resilience and rebirth, from its original establishment to the reconstitution of the second Saudi State by Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Bin Muhammad Bin Saud in the early 19th century, and the eventual unification under King Abdul Aziz bin Abdulrahman Al Faisal Al Saud in the early 20th century. This lineage of leadership has been instrumental in forging a modern nation that honors its historical identity while embracing the future.



As the Kingdom stands on the cusp of its inaugural Founding Day celebration, a palpable sense of anticipation fills the air. The festivities, spanning three days, promise a spectacle of cultural exhibitions, concerts, and sky shows that will illuminate the Saudi skies, bringing together citizens and visitors alike in a grand celebration of Saudi Arabia's rich heritage and its three-century-long journey of statehood.

