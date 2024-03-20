Abha: Standing tall for over 1,200 years, Al-Suqa Mosque in Asir region, southern Saudi Arabia, is testament to the region's rich history and culture.



Built in 169 AH, the mosque has undergone several renovations and expansions over the centuries.



In 1438 AH, the mosque was completely rebuilt by a specialized foundation, under the supervision of a team of villagers. The new mosque retains the original structure and incorporates parts of the neighboring mosque's endowments.



Al-Suqa Mosque has always been a center of religious, cultural, and social life for the people of the village.



It is a popular tourist destination, attracting visitors from all over the world.



The mosque is a beautiful example of traditional Asir architecture. The walls and arcades are made of local stone and mudbrick, while the roof is made of juniper wood.



The exterior of the mosque is decorated with white plaster, Islamic inscriptions, and geometric patterns.



The village of Al-Suqa itself has a significant historical importance. It was once the capital of Asir and was home to several rulers of the region. The village was also a major source of iron, lead, and sulfur compounds.



Al-Suqa Mosque is a reminder of the rich history and culture of Asir. It is a place of worship, a center of community life, and a beautiful example of traditional architecture.