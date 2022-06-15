London: SAL Saudi Logistics Services (SAL), a member of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation has signed an exclusive partnership agreement with UK-based GCL International to provide specialized logistics services to clients of the two companies inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and countries around the world.



The agreement was signed in London by Faisal bin Saad Al-Baddah, Managing Director and CEO of SAL Saudi Arabia, and Paul J. Martins, Chief Executive Officer and President of GCL International.



Under this agreement, the two companies will provide specialized logistics services' solutions to their customers in the sectors of entertainment, events, sporting events, culture, arts and film and television production inside and outside the Kingdom.



This agreement will contribute to providing specialized logistics services to support these sectors and contribute to their expansion inside the Kingdom.



On this occasion, Paul J. Martins confirmed the support of GCL and its subsidiaries for major events and activities to be hosted by the Kingdom, expressing his happiness with the amazing development and growth of the related sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, pointing out that "SAL" is not only a leading company in the field of integrated logistics services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, but also has the desire and vision to continue developing and expanding in providing specialized logistics solutions.