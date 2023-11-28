Madinah -- The Prophet’s Mosque received 5,845,458 worshippers between Jumada I 5 and 12 (November 19-26).



The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque organized and facilitated the entry of 525,559 visitors to the Prophet Mohammed’s tomb, and welcomed 237,040 worshippers who performed prayers at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah.



According to the authority, 11,826 people visited the sites allocated for the elderly and people with special needs, 59,435 people of different nationalities benefited from the communication services, in various languages, 12,545 people visited the mosque's library, 3,529 people visited exhibitions and museums, 11,826 people used phone services and other channels of communication, 69,420 people benefited from locative guidance services, and 57,067 people benefited from the transportation services.



The authority also distributed over 150,000 Zamzam water bottles, 91,161 Iftar meals, and 40,373 gifts to worshippers and visitors.