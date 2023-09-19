MAKKAH — Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah unveiled plans to develop more than 100 historical sites in Makkah and Madinah.

“The ministry, in coordination and cooperation with partners from several agencies, will work to develop these historical sites with high quality and standard. The Doyof of Al-Rahman Program works to develop the experiences of the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, making it rich and unforgettable experiences in Makkah and Madinah,” he said. Doyof Al Rahman (Guests of the Most Merciful) Program is one of the Saudi Vision 2030 executive programs, and embodies its integration and cooperation with 70 entities in the public, private and non-profit sectors.

Al-Rabiah said this while addressing a program titled “Partners” at the Hira Cultural Neighborhood in Makkah on Monday. The minister announced the launch of an electronic platform for booking tickets to visit historical and cultural sites in Makkah, including Hira Cave and the rest of the sites that will be developed. “God has blessed our country with a great honor, which is serving the Two Holy Mosques and the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims. Makkah and Madinah have a great history and Muslims are eager to know about it,” he said.

Dr. Al-Rabiah witnessed the signing of partnership deals with a number of Umrah companies.

