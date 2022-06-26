Muscat - The capital of the Sultanate of Oman, Muscat is the third most beautiful city in the world, according to the famous ‘Housebeautiful’ website.

There are many cities around the world, each of them is characterised by landmarks that make them more beautiful and charming for the eyes, and one does not know which cities in the world are more beautiful.

Each city remains tall with its landmarks that attract the onlookers to move between its flanks, contemplating the creativity of the Creator in its mountains, rivers, plains, beaches, mountains and sands, and the creativity of man in what his hands made in sculpting and building unique landmarks.

The city of Muscat is one of the most beautiful cities in the world, and the famous ‘Housebeautiful’ website ranked it the third most beautiful city, ahead of Budapest, Paris, Edinburgh and other cities in the world.

The “u city guides” platform, the ‘House Beautiful’ platform, and other sites specialised in tourism and travel mentioned several cities that ranked Muscat in third place after Venice in Italy and Lisbon in Portugal.

So what distinguishes the city of Muscat and what made it obtain the honour of this rank?

At first sight when you visit the city of Muscat, the capital of the Sultanate, you will see its organised streets adorned with wonderfully coordinated lighting poles and elaborate spaces.

You can see tall palm trees, roses, and greenery standing on both sides of the road, cheering its visitors, scattering its fragrant scents, the gentleness of its breath, and the beauty of its view to passersby.

The city where the sun sang for her on the beach of love in Qurum, and the mighty mountains applauded her in Al Amerat, Ruwi, and Aflaj Bausher, which originates from Ain Al Hamam in Bausher, which does justice to the highest temperature in the Sultanate of 65 degrees Celsius.

In the city of Muscat, the sea, sand and towering hills embrace each other and it is the first place where the sun rises in the Middle East. Muscat is the city that fascinated poets and writers, and they said in it the most beautiful poems.

No wonder, the Omani capital, Muscat, is located below the rocky mountains, and it is one of the oldest and most charming and beautiful cities in the Middle East. Between its Corniche areas and its modern neighborhoods, there are Portuguese-style forts, blue-domed mosques, royal palaces and markets, all bearing the character and atmosphere of ancient Arab life.

When you visit the city of Muscat, you can visit the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, which was built in a purely religious architectural way, and the Royal Opera House, which has unparalleled architecture, with an impressive décor. And you can also visit its museum like Al Tifl museum, Bait Al Zubair Museum, Al Baranda Museum, Sultan’s Armed Forces Museum, and others.

Ahmed Jaaboub from Dhofar Governorate said: “Muscat, the Omani capital, transcends the barrier of beauty, dazzle, inspiration and organisation to become the global city across the continents of the world. This is Muscat, upon which the sun of the Middle East shines with its blessed light, to spread the splendor between the corridors of life and the mountains that embrace the sky.”

Moadh Al-Saidi, from Wilayat Al-Khaboura in North Al Batinah, said: “Muscat is the third best city in the world, and it is a wonderful news that makes us happy, and that enhances the position of Muscat in our hearts and on the global tourism and cultural map.”

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).