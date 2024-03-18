Muscat – A series of workshops aimed at bolstering the cultural and innovative industries in the sultanate concluded on Sunday marking the beginning of three projects valued at RO15.4mn, eight investment opportunities worth RO19mn and 20 empowerment initiatives aimed at nurturing the sector’s growth and vitality.

The concluding ceremony was held under the auspices of H H Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth.

H E Qais Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and Chairman of the 2nd Steering Committee of Development Workshops for Creative and Cultural Industries, highlighted the workshops’ critical role in enhancing understanding of the sector, its investment potential and governance framework. “The workshops were essential for facilitating collaboration among stakeholders and identifying key capabilities for the sector’s sustainable growth,” said H E Yousef.

Aisha bint Mohammed al Saifiyah, Vice-President of National Investment and Export Development Programme – Nazdaher – emphasised the workshops’ objective to make the creative industries self-sufficient. “These industries are among the most promising sectors, and we aim to develop larger projects and investment opportunities.”

Nader bin Nasser al Rawahi, representing the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth in Oman Vision 2040 Follow-up Unit, detailed the outcomes of the workshops, including a film city project with an investment of RO12mn aimed at becoming a regional leader in film production and providing job opportunities to over 100 Omanis in its first year.

Additionally, Ebdaa Park, designed to showcase Omani creativity with an investment of RO2.2mn, and the RO1.1mn Yaj project, a collaboration with an Italian company focused on attracting global conferences and exhibitions to Oman, were announced.

Aisha informed that the sector is being developed to move away from being concentrated in the capital and to attract creative people and investors to the interiors of the sultanate. “To do that, we have come up with a proposal for a jewellery design centre in Nizwa, cultural experiences centres in Suhar, Bahla and Nizwa, a film city in Khazaen, Barka, and a virtual reality centre in Madinat al Irfan.”

Tariq bin Hatem al Shanfari, senior investment analyst at Nazdaher, shed light on investment opportunities in the cultural experience centres, including revitalisation of Oman’s castles and forts as cultural hubs for citizens, residents and tourists alike. Oman has close to 20 archaeological sites, some of which are also being offered for investments.

