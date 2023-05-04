The Tunisian Ministry of Culture and the Omani Ministry of Heritage and Tourism signed an executive programme for the restoration of historical monuments and the preservation of archaeological sites.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Culture Hayet Guettat Guermazi and Omani Ambassador Hilal Abdullah Al Sinani on Wednesday in Tunis.

Under the terms of the agreement, the National Institute of Heritage (INP) will send to the Sultanate of Oman a team consisting of an expert in historical architecture, engineers and specialised Tunisian restorers to restore some historical monuments in accordance with international standards and respecting the architectural and urbanistic aspect of the sites, according to a press release issued by the ministry.

The Minister of Culture said the signing of this executive programme is the result of the fruitful cooperation between the two countries, recalling that several heritage restoration projects have been carried out in Oman in the past.

For his part, Ambassador Hilal Abdullah Al Sinani stressed his country's willingness to further develop cooperation with Tunisia, particularly with the Ministry of Culture, in the field of restoration of various monuments such as ancient forts, mosques and archaeological sites.

