RIYADH — The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) revealed that the number of Umrah pilgrims increased by 31 percent during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the same quarter in 2023.



According to the report on Umrah statistics for the fourth quarter of 2024, published by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) on Thursday, males constituted about 53 percent of the Umrah pilgrims, while females accounted for 47 percent. Saudi nationals comprised 4.5 percent of the total, with the Makkah Region recording the highest number of domestic Umrah performers.



The report also indicated that there has been a 26.2 percent increase in the number of foreign Umrah pilgrims during the quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Of these, 64.7 percent arrived with an Umrah visa. December saw the highest number of foreign Umrah pilgrims reaching 38.2 percent, while November recorded the highest percentage of domestic Umrah pilgrims completing the ritual for one time, representing 34 percent of the total.



Umrah statistics have been issued quarterly since 2024, detailing the numbers and percentages of domestic and international Umrah pilgrims based on data from the Pilgrim Experience Program, along with approved statistical models.

