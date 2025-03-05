MAKKAH -The General Presidency for Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque has doubled the number of electric golf carts in the Grand Mosque to 400.



It has also introduced specially designed handcarts that meet the needs of pilgrims during the season, providing comfortable transportation options that facilitate the performance of the rituals with ease and convenience.



The Authority has provided several types of carts inside the Grand Mosque, including free handcarts located in the eastern courtyard at Bab al-Salam (Gate No. 19) and the western courtyard at Al-Shabika Bridge (Gate 64), and paid handcarts located in the ground path (Gate 14), the path on the first floor (Gate 16), Al-Shabika Bridge (Gate 64) in the western courtyard, and the southern courtyard next to restroom No. 2.



It also made available electric golf carts that can be booked directly through booths at Al-Shabika Bridge (Gate 64), Ajyad Bridge (Gate 4), and Ajyad Stairs from the first floor (Gate 4).



These carts provide comfort for the elderly and people with disabilities and help pilgrims who may find it difficult to walk inside the Grand Mosque.



They also help organize the movement of visitors and reduce congestion, especially during the peak Ramadan season, which witnesses a high density of worshippers and pilgrims. The electric golf cart service is also provided free of charge to people with disabilities.



