MAKKAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah revealed that no fee would be charged in the event of cancelation of the Hajj reservation by a domestic pilgrim before making payment of the prescribed fee.



This information is contained in the regulatory procedures’ guide for Hajj service providing companies and establishments for domestic pilgrims, according to a review of the guide by Okaz/Saudi Gazette.



The guide elaborates the procedures to cancel reservations made by the domestic pilgrims for the Hajj of 2022, which will begin in the first week of July.



According to the guide, an amount of SR71.75 and SR8.05 as bank transfer fee will be charged from each pilgrim in the event of canceling the registration after payment of the Hajj package price but before or after printing of the Hajj permit on the first day of Dhul Hijjah.



There will be a reduction of 30 percent from the contract value of the package in the event of the cancelation of the registration after the printing of the Hajj permit on the second day of Dhul Hijjah and if the cancelation was on the third day of Dhul Hijjah, then 40 percent of the value of the contract will be deducted.



There will be a reduction of the 50 percent of the package amount if the cancelation takes place on the fourth day of Dhul Hijjah. The reduction will be 60 percent of the value of the contract if the cancelation is on the fifth day of Dhul Hijjah and there will be 70 percent reduction if the cancelation is on Dhul Hijjah 6.



The full amount (100 percent) of the package will be deducted in addition to making a payment of SR71.75 and the bank transfer fee of SR8.05 by each applicant if the cancelation is on the seventh day of Dhul Hijjah, the previous day of the beginning of the Hajj rituals.

