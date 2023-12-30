JEDDAH — The Saudi Museums Commission has inaugurated the "Tariq Abdulhakim Center" in the historical area of Jeddah, Al-Balad, under the theme "A Melody Between Heritage and Future." The center is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the late musician Tariq Abdulhakim and aims to safeguard music, performing arts, and the intangible cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia.



The launch event was attended by the acting CEO of the Saudi Museums Commission, Ibrahim Al-Sinusi, the family of the late musician, and several artists from the Kingdom and Arab countries.



In his speech, Al-Sinusi emphasized the importance of honoring the pioneers of art and culture in the Kingdom and appreciating their valuable contributions to shaping the national identity and cultural heritage. He noted that the Ministry of Culture acquired the late musician's collection and established the center as a testament to his enduring influence on Saudi music and to inspire future generations.



Al-Sinusi expressed hope that the center, bearing Tariq Abdulhakim's name, would serve as a bridge between the founding generations and the emerging and future ones, embodying its motto of being a "Melody Between Heritage and Future." The event featured live musical performances of the composer's famous tunes.



Attendees toured the museum, which showcases the Saudi musical heritage and highlights key moments in Tariq Abdulhakim's career. The center will open its doors to visitors starting from December 30.



Tariq Abdulhakim is considered one of the most iconic figures in Saudi arts, known for his significant achievements in music composition and his contributions to establishing the Saudi Army Music School, developing Saudi songs, and documenting musical heritage. He was awarded the UNESCO International Music Prize in 1981. He received the Order of Merit from King Fahd bin Abdulaziz.



The center includes a museum that chronicles the life and legacy of Tariq Abdulhakim, displaying his distinctive journey, archival collection, and personal belongings. It also hosts a music research center, providing researchers access to a vast musical archive.

