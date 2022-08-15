DUBAI - The Museum of the Future has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to showcase unique technologies and solutions related to the future of environmental sustainability and renewable energy.

The agreement aims to pave the way for constructive research that helps solve today’s ecological challenges. This agreement is working towards enhancing Dubai’s position as a leading city of the future that sets a benchmark for low-carbon urban societies and sustainable development.

The partnership was announced at the "Tomorrow, Today" exhibition, which highlights concepts and solutions, such as energy and environmental innovations that, on a broader scale, can help solve global challenges. Spread across 900 square metres, the exhibition showcases existing solutions and concepts that demonstrate the application of advanced technology in renewable energy and sustainability.

This partnership comes as a result of the interest of the Museum of the Future in providing solutions designed to meet future needs through applying technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. They have the potential to contribute to building sustainable low-carbon urban societies and promote sustainable development in the green economy.

The "Tomorrow, Today" exhibition, located on the museum’s second floor, also focuses on other critical areas, including space, health, cities, and technology in the near future. Each exhibit offers visitors a unique experience that inspires and encourages them to reimagine the world of tomorrow.

"At DEWA, we enhance national and global partnerships to forecast and shape the future to serve humankind. This supports the preparations for the next 50 years. The Seventh of the Principles of the 50 highlights the strategic goal to make the UAE a future global leader, and the Dubai 10X initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to place Dubai 10 years ahead of leading global cities," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to achieve the wise leadership's vision, DEWA was one of the first entities to support the Museum of the Future. DEWA has built a solar power plant that supplies the museum with clean energy. This has contributed to the museum being the first in the Middle East to apply for the Platinum Rating in the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), the highest ranking for green buildings worldwide. We are glad today to strengthen our partnership with the Museum of the Future. This will make the museum a new global platform highlighting DEWA’s leading global achievements in sustainability, clean and renewable energy, investing in the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution and disruptive technologies to provide futuristic innovative solutions and advanced services in accordance with the highest standards of quality, efficiency and sustainability. This enhances the quality of life and develops Dubai’s competitive abilities further," Al Tayer stated.

"Through this partnership, we will work to select the best innovations and technologies to display in the museum, and we will work to support the government initiatives to contribute to making Dubai the smart city of the future, in addition to discovering more future technologies," he added.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, said, "Strategic partnerships play a pivotal role in achieving the museum’s vision and enhancing Dubai’s leading position as a global laboratory for promising future technologies and concepts."

He added, "DEWA’s captivating experience at the museum will introduce visitors to future innovations and concepts related to the production of clean energy and the transition to a green economy. This partnership will support the museum’s important contribution to the UAE’s future. It will encourage people to have their own perspective about the future and empower them to act upon it."

"The ‘Tomorrow, Today’ exhibition represents a scientific environment that motivates global talents to innovate and develop solutions as a response to future challenges. More broadly, the museum provides a testbed for developing innovations in areas such as robotics and technology alongside evaluating their impact on society. Ultimately, the museum provides visitors with a unique interactive experience that enables them to gain insights into the future and allows them to explore its various sectors."

The Museum of the Future is an architectural masterpiece in the heart of Dubai. It is considered a global icon for shaping a better future for humanity. A future based on innovation, creativity, cooperation, communication, and an openness to new ideas. The museum’s façade is 77 metres high and comprises 1,024 individual steel panels. It is also engraved with inspirational quotes from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, written in Arabic calligraphy.