JEDDAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah revealed that nearly five million pilgrims from within the Kingdom and abroad have performed Umrah during the current season. The ministry officials said this during the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Central Hajj Committee here on Tuesday.



Prince Badr bin Sultan, deputy emir of Makkah region and chairman of the committee, presided over the meeting, which was attended by Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, Minister of Transport and Logistics Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, Director of Passports Lt. Gen. Suleiman Al-Yahya, and Director of Public Security Lt. Gen. Muhammad Al-Bassami.



The meeting discussed a number of topics related to the Hajj and Umrah seasons for the year 1444 AH. During the meeting, Prince Badr was briefed on the preparations and readiness of the authorities for the Hajj season of 1444.

These included the preparations at the Grand Mosque and its facilities to receive and serve the pilgrims, and the readiness of the systems and employees of the General Directorate of Passports at King Abdulaziz International Airport and Islamic Port in Jeddah to quickly complete the procedures for the arrival and departure of pilgrims.



The meeting reviewed the elaborate arrangements and facilities being made to serve the Hajj pilgrims at the holy sites, as well as the progress of the development projects and residential projects to increase the housing areas of pilgrims in Mina and the development of transport stations around the Grand Mosque.

