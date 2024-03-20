MAKKAH — The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites urged the people and residents of Makkah to ease the burden on the guests of God by opting to perform prayers in any mosques within the boundaries of the Haram. “The great reward for performing prayer can be obtained in all mosques in the entire area within the boundaries of the Haram,” the commission said on the occasion of launching its awareness campaign titled “All of Makkah is Haram.”



The commission stressed that the residents of Makkah, as well as visitors and pilgrims shall understand the greatness of the Haram by praying in any of the mosques within the boundaries of the Haram especially since all of its mosques represent a gateway to exploring the Holy Capital.



The commission confirmed that there is great reward for performing prayer at all mosques in the city of Makkah located within the boundaries of the Haram. “The spirituality that the guests of God find in Makkah is not limited to the Grand Mosque only, but extends outside it and expands to include all other mosques, such as the Ayesha Al-Rajhi Mosque, Al-Balad Al-Amin Complex Mosque, Abdul Qadir Al-Nusair Mosque, Al-Muhajireen Mosque, King Abdulaziz Mosque, Princess Fahda Al-Sudairi Mosque and Sheikh Ibn Baz Mosque,” it said.



The campaign aims to make aware of visitors and Umrah pilgrims about the spiritual characteristics of Makkah, the great reward for performance of rituals therein, focus on the religious attractions within the Haram boundary, and make aware of the sanctity of these spots, which make it imperative for those who visit them to sense the spiritual meanings in every spot within the boundaries of the Haram.



It is noteworthy that the borders of the Makkah Haram extend to the north of Makkah up to five kilometers to Al-Tanim, to the west towards Jeddah governorate up to a distance of 18 km, to the south towards the holy site of Arafat from the Grand Mosque up to 20 km, and to 14.5 kilometers east of Makkah at Jaarana. The total area of the Haram’s boundaries is estimated at 560 square kilometers.



The commission stated that the campaign comes from its belief in the role of the individual and society in glorifying the signs of God, and making aware of visitors and pilgrims about the sanctity of these spots. The campaign also aims to make aware of the spiritual implications of every spot within the boundaries of the Haram.

