RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman pledged that the Kingdom would continue serving the Two Holy Mosques with the highest efficiency and most distinguished efforts.



King Salman greeted on Sunday Saudis and Muslims around the world on the eve of Eid Al-Fitr.



In an address, delivered on his behalf by Minister of Media Majid Al-Qasabi, the King wished peace and prosperity for the Kingdom, its people as well as to the Muslim Ummah and the world at large.



“May God make Eid a great occasion for interaction, harmony, solidarity, tolerance and happiness,” he said. The King’s message follows the announcement by the Supreme Court that Eid Al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, will be on Monday, May 2.



In the message, King Salman said that he is congratulating Muslims from the vicinity of the Holy Kaaba on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.



“On this blessed night, We are pleased to greet, from the vicinity of the House of God, all citizens, expatriates and visitors in our country, as well as all Muslims around the globe on the advent of the Eid Al-Fitr,” the King said.



“Allah has honored the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, since its inception by King Abdulaziz, in serving the Two Holy Mosques and the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, a unique honor to take care of their safety, security and comfort.



“We thank God that he has enabled us to continue this great work, and we are still and remain proud, and we are honored to continue the mission, with the highest efficiency and most distinguished efforts.”



“It was by the grace of God that the Kingdom used the full capacity of the Two Holy Mosques to serve worshippers and pilgrims during Ramadan.”



The King said the country worked with the highest levels of responsibility, seriousness, and innovation, in the face of the pandemic, and mitigating its effects.



He pointed out that this tireless effort achieved positive fruits, on most aspects of life, thanks to God first, then to workers in all sectors, and citizens and residents, who have shown high awareness and great commitment to the instructions and guidelines that have been associated with the pandemic.



Meanwhile, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, deputy premier and minister of defense, sent cables of greetings to several Kings, heads of state, and leaders of Muslim countries on the eve of Eid Al-Fitr.



They wished that this auspicious occasion would bring about more progress and blessings to the Muslim world. The King and the Crown Prince also received several similar cables from the Muslim rulers and leaders.

