Riyadh: The King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah) has published the second edition of the Darah Journal of Arabian Peninsula Studies (DJAP), in cooperation with the Dutch academic publisher, Brill.



Twice a year, DJAP publishes original scholarly research concerning the Arabian Peninsula from ancient times until the present day, primarily, but not exclusively, in English. The periodical’s fields of interest include history, archeology, literature, geography, anthropology, heritage, sociology, and cultural history.



The second edition of the journal contains four concise scientific research essays, including one item titled, “Saudi Foreign Policy over Three Millennia: A Study of Constants.”



Another item is titled, “The Image of Woman in Al-Sharif Al-Radi’s Poetry,” while the third scholarly paper is titled, “The Military Role of Bedouin Women in the Arabian Peninsula Al-Atfa and Al-Amariyya as an Example -- in the 19th Century and the First Half of the Twentieth Century.”



The fourth research piece is titled, “The King Abdulaziz Sabeel Reservoir in Makkah.”