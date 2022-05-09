Makkah - The Agency of King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaabah Kiswah (cloth), represented by the Department of Maintenance of the Kiswah of the Holy Kaabah, has implemented works related to tightening the belt and maintenance of the Holy Kaaba Kiswah, in addition to fixing its sides.

Director of the Holy Kaabah Kiswah Maintenance Administration at the Grand Holy Mosque Fahd Al-Jabiri said that the maintenance of the Kaabah’s Kiswah is one of the tasks that the complex implements throughout the year and around the clock, noting that the works include tightening the cloth from the four corners.

He further added that these works are scheduled and implemented by a specialized team.