DIRIYAH — The JAX District, known for its transformation from an industrial neighborhood into a thriving creative hub, opened a nine-day Ramadan Market, running from March 24 to April 1, 2024.



The market, which forms part of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation's "Layali Biennale" initiative, will welcome visitors after sunset, from 8:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., immersing them in a vibrant mix of cultural and culinary experiences.



Designed to be a communal celebration of creativity, the JAX Ramadan Market will feature an array of homegrown culinary delights, leveraging local produce to offer traditional hot and cold dishes, along with pop-ups, live music, and activities suitable for all ages.



In addition to the culinary offerings, guests will have the unique opportunity to explore neighboring exhibitions and visit the galleries and studios of some of Saudi Arabia's leading artists, such as Ahmed Mater and Muhannad Shono.



Aya Al-Bakree, CEO of the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, expressed enthusiasm for the event, highlighting its goal to encourage visitors to enjoy their Ramadan evenings surrounded by creativity.



"We are delighted to welcome communities of all ages to the Ramadan Market this year, which promises to present Saudi Arabian culinary delights and the unique opportunity to visit live exhibitions, galleries, and studios," said Al-Bakree.



The market is part of a broader initiative to promote art and culture within the JAX District, including the ongoing Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale titled "After Rain".



The exhibition showcases 177 artworks by 100 artists from over 40 countries, exploring the theme of water's essential role in sustaining life.



Additional exhibitions include "Alf Layla W Layla" by Rashed AlShashai and "Contemplation Effect" at Hafez Gallery, among others.



Open studios within the district will allow visitors to engage directly with resident artists, providing insights into their creative processes and inspirations.



The Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art (SAMOCA) is also participating, with its "In the Night" exhibition open until May 20.



