JEDDAH — Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Sheikh has issued directives to all branches of the ministry in various regions of the Kingdom to hold Eid Al-Fitr prayers, 15 minutes after sunrise according to the Umm Al-Qura calendar.



In a circular sent to the ministry branches, the minister instructed that Eid Al-Fitr prayers shall be offered at open prayer grounds as well as in all mosques except in those mosques that are adjacent to prayer grounds, in addition to mosques in some towns and village centers that are not used to hold Eid prayers.



Al-Sheikh highlighted the importance of making early preparations for holding Eid Al-Fitr prayers in the designated prayer grounds and mosques with ensuring all the required services, including maintenance, cleaning and operation, are in place so that worshipers can perform their rituals in full ease and comfort.



The minister issued the directive within the framework of the support that the ministry receives from the wise leadership for the care of the houses of God to provide all the services they need so that worshipers can perform their rituals in an atmosphere of spirituality and piety.

