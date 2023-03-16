PHOTO
Heritage Commission finds Umayyad coin in Riyadh's Dawadmi province
The Commission’s announcement that it had found the coin came during its confirmation of the completion of the excavation project for the Halit archaeological site in Dawadimi Province, for the third season 2022 AD
March 16, 2023
