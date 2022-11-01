Being a time for spooky, entertaining costumes, lanterns and neighbourhood trick-or-treating, it is no surprise that children of all nationalities love Halloween — and now schools in the UAE have brought this celebration to the classroom.

Headteachers of several schools that Khaleej Times spoke to said children adore this time of year because of the thrill of dressing up, the eerie theme of the celebrations and the abundance of treats. But it's not all fun and games, schools are ensuring that there are several learning activities associated with the festival. All in the spirit of spooky fun, of course.

Simon Jodrell, Principal, Jebel Ali School, said: “At Jebel Ali School we embrace this spooky time of year within our Year 6 to Year 7 transition programme. 'Spooktacular' is a longstanding school tradition where our incredible Secondary Science team puts on a spooky-themed science spectacular to open the eyes of our Year 6 kids to the world of secondary science.

"Our students explore chemical reactions, investigating dry ice in bubbling cauldrons, making giant carbon dioxide bubbles and other fun practical experiments where jellybeans scream as they get dropped in molten potassium chlorate and pumpkins vomit their bubbling insides.

“Students also experiment with making spooky slime -- all our Year 6 pupils are participating in a competition to see who can make the stretchiest slime, which is a great finish to a fantastically spooky learning journey. 'Spooktacular' is part of our wider transition programme where our Year 6s experience secondary learning at its very best.”

In a few schools, children, staff and even some parents dressed up for Halloween. Some students were seen entering the school dressed up as Dracula and Spider-Man on Monday morning.

Gems Metropole School – Motor City, celebrated Halloween yesterday with a morning full of activities, music and spooky science.

The school saw many monsters, witches and scarecrows in attendance on the day, as students came to class fully dressed out for the occasion. The fun sight was to be posted on the school's social media for the entire family of pupils and parents, who come from over 103 nationalities, to see.

With some schools organising Halloween-themed, thought-provoking activities, children may have found their imaginations soaring on broomsticks this Halloween.

Gemma Thornley, Secondary Principal, Gems Wellington Academy – Al Khail, said: “The school community revels in the festival season. We are a large and diverse community made up of many faiths and 94 different nationalities. We take pride in recognising and celebrating each other’s culture as a school."

For Halloween, the school's sixth form students dressed up in costumes, distributed spooky cookies and "ran some spooktastic activities" across the school, Thornley said.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

