Doha, Qatar: Qatari Hajj Mission at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has asked pilgrims to take the vaccines at least 14 days before travel for its effectiveness. The Medical Unit of the Mission has announced its readiness to serve the pilgrims from Qatar during their stay at holy places in Saudi Arabia.

“The vaccines are available in all health centres operated by Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) across the country. Pilgrims can take vaccines starting from today,” Head of the Medical Unit of Qatari Hajj Mission Dr. Khalid Abdul Hadi, said in a statement.

He said that there are instructions before travelling on pilgrimage, the most important of which is that it is required for every pilgrim to take the important vaccines, the first of which is the seasonal influenza vaccine and the second for meningitis fever.

Likewise, he said, every pilgrim with chronic diseases should see his doctor and take sufficient medication for the duration of Hajj and its rituals, and also check with the doctor about his health condition before leaving whether he can perform Hajj or not.

Abdul Hadi said that the Medical Unit at the Qatar Pilgrims Affairs Office in Makkah has already signed a contract with Al Ahli Saudi Private Hospital, which is located near the accommodation of Qatari pilgrims, and other private hospitals in the Makkah Towers overlooking the Holy Mosque to treat cases that require hospitalization. “We are ready in the medical unit to treat any emergency medical case among pilgrims of Qatar near their residence, and they also have priority for treatment in this hospital.”

He said there would be coordination and cooperation with other hospitals in Mina to ensure the health of Qatari pilgrims throughout their stay during the Hajj season. He stressed that all medical unit crews in the Qatar Pilgrims Affairs Office will be available round the clock wherever Qatari pilgrims are.

“Medical teams will be available in our clinics at the main headquarters in Mina and Arafat, and in Muzdalifah to serve men and women pilgrims. They will be among the pilgrims and near them to serve all Qatari Hajj tour operators and is ready to provide all health and pharmaceutical services,” said Abdul Hadi.

He said that the Medical Unit of Qatari Hajj Mission is fully ready to provide the necessary health care services round the clock to the pilgrims from Qatar in Makkah and the Holy Sites for this season.

“At the headquarters of the Qatari Pilgrims Affairs Office in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, we have established an entire floor for isolation, divided into parts for male and female Qatari pilgrims,” said Abdul Hadi. He said there is also a special clinic to triage patients to determine whether they need immediate isolation or natural treatment.

“The pilgrims should wear a facemask inside and outside the accommodation because Hajj season is crowded with large numbers of pilgrims from different countries,” said Abdul Hadi.

He said that the Hajj season for this year will be during the summer and the temperature of the sun will be high, so the pilgrim must take caution to avoid heatstroke and drink plenty of water and fluids on an ongoing basis.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

