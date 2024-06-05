JEDDAH — Minister of Health Fahd Al-Jalajel made an inspection tour of the health facilities and services at the Holy Sites on Tuesday.

The minister toured the Makkah Health Cluster and the health care facilities in Arafat and Mina and the headquarters of the Red Crescent Authority, in order to ensure the provision of the best possible health services for the guests of God during the Hajj season of 1445.



The minister began his tour by visiting East Arafat Hospital, where he was briefed on the progress of work in a number of hospital departments, in addition to visiting Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital, Namira Hospital, the field hospital, the Forensic Medical Services Center in Al-Mu'aisem, NUPCO headquarters, flexible flooring and heat-reducing coating in Arafa, and the first phase of the pedestrian path development project in Muzdalifah, implemented by the Royal Commission for Makkah city and the Holy Sites.



The visit also covered the inauguration of the National Center for Health Crisis and Disaster Management in the Holy Sites, and reviewing the readiness of health facilities in Mina through his visit to Mina Al-Wadi Hospital, and Mina Emergency Hospital. The visit also included an inspection of a number of private sector facilities.



The minister stressed the necessity of exerting maximum efforts and the highest levels of healthcare for the guests of God during this year’s Hajj season. He also stressed the readiness of medical teams to serve the Hajj ritual in a manner befitting the Kingdom’s status and its exceptional hospitality to the guests of God.



This visit reflects the utmost keenness of the Saudi government in serving the guests of God in the best possible manner in light of the goals of the Health Sector Transformation Program and Saudi Vision 2030.

