MINA — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued a set of instructions with regard to the dos and don’ts for the pilgrims while performing the stoning ritual.



In a statement on its Twitter account, the ministry warned against climbing mountains to pick up pebbles, and harming others while performing the stoning ritual at the Jamarat.



The ministry advised pilgrims that they have to throw seven pebbles at each of the three Jamarat on the tashreeq days. “The pebbles shall be small and their size is not required to match each other,” it said.



The ministry also called on the pilgrims to avoid crowding and stampeding while stoning the Jamarat. Pilgrims were also urged to strictly adhere to the grouping schedule allotted for them to perform the stoning ritual, and to avoid disrupting pedestrian movement.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).