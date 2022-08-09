MAKKAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah urged Umrah pilgrims from within Saudi Arabia to ensure that there shall be a documented contract for the services that they will receive from the service providing companies and establishments that organize Umrah trips.



The ministry underscored that the pilgrims would obtains services through companies and establishments that are licensed to organize Umrah trips, in addition to ascertaining the details of services such as housing, transportation, the date of travel and the like.



It is noteworthy that the ministry has mobilized its electronic procedures and all its technical programs to serve the pilgrims and facilitate them to perform the rituals in ease and comfort since the launch of the new Umrah season and that is in coordination with the relevant authorities. The new Umrah season began on Muharram 1, 1444, corresponding to July 30, 2022.

