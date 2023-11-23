RIYADH — The Royal Institute for Traditional Art (RITA) will present a first of its kind show that combines the Saudi and Korean cultures, as it is scheduled to be held over three days in Riyadh during the period Nov. 26 to 28, 2023.



The Saudi Korean Culture Exchange show that will take place at the Princess Noura University Theater (Red Hall), will be held by RITA in partnership with Korea National University of Arts, and the participation of the Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission.



RITA has cooperated with South Korea’s School of Performing Arts at Korea National University of the Arts, to integrate performing arts, music and visual arts.



The unique show will start with a story telling the way that the Saudi and Korean performers met, then it will be followed by 10 performances, 5 for each country.



The show will be concluded with a performance of melodies combining the Saudi and Korean cultures.



The show will be performed by 50 performers from the Royal Institute for Traditional Art, and the School of Performing Arts at Korea National University of the Arts.



Furthermore, the show is considered as an integrated artistic experience, as the Saudi performance display will reflect the cultural diversity of the Kingdom which includes: Al-Samari, Al-Daha, Al-Liwa, Al-Khatwa, and Al-Khabiti.



The accompanying artistic display also includes the fusion of traditional Saudi and Korean arts into tangible pieces of art within various crafts, such as: metals, pottery, woodwork, and hand embroidery.



It is noteworthy that RITA is holding, annually, an event called “Exchange” which is considered as a unique and exceptional experience.



It hosts a number of countries annually, to introduce and integrate common arts, through a different theatrical performance, and an accompanying art exhibition as a starting point.



The Exchange as one of RITA’s initiatives aimed at activating a number of field activities, as it will contribute in enhancing the artistic movement and global cultural exchange in Saudi Arabia.



This also aims to create a meeting point between traditional arts at the local and international levels, raise the level of awareness of traditional arts, spreading them, introducing them locally and internationally.



Furthermore, it would also encourage and support efforts aimed at preserving them, which is considered as one of the strategic goals that RITA seeks to achieve in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

