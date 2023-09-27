Riyadh: The National Center for Non-Profit Sector has approved the establishment of the first Museum Professional Association, which will be based in Riyadh.



Princess Haifa bint Mansour bin Bandar bin Mansour will chair the board of directors of the association. Members of the boards will be: Vice President Dr. Tahani Almahmood, Financial Supervisor Laila Alfaddagh, Dr. Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Nora AlGosaibi, Sarah Al-Omran and Nora Al-Zamil.



The newly appointed chairperson of the board of directors said that the new association will manage and guide museums, and nurture an environment where pioneering, innovation and professional development are encouraged. She added that the association will attract and support professional talent, organize training programs, provide tools and resources, honor artistic achievements and facilitate communication among professionals.



The Museum Professional Association is established based on the Ministry of Culture strategy for the non-profit sector, adopted by the Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, which aims at building a diverse system of non-profit organizations comprising 16 professional associations in 13 cultural sectors throughout the Kingdom.