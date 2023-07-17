Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and the Fikr Institute, an interdisciplinary think-tank specialising in international relations, public policies, and global governance, has organised a research dialogue session entitled "On Building Arab Creative Economies: Challenges and Opportunities".

The session will take place on 22nd July at the Al Safa Art and Design Library.

This event is part of a series of research dialogue events organised by the Authority in collaboration with the Fikr Institute. The aim is to support Dubai's cultural scene globally and advance research on cultural and creative industries through panel discussions, publications, debates, and exchanging experiences, skills, and knowledge and supporting the creative sector and local and regional talents.

The session will feature a group of Emirati creatives and artists, including Ammar AlAttar, Hashel ElLamki, Latifa Saeed, and Munira Al-Sayegh, along with media personality Manar Alhinai. Dubai Abulhoul, CEO of the Fikr Institute, will moderate the session. This session aims to shed light on the visions of artists, curators, and practitioners in the regional art scene and explore Dubai's strategies to foster a supportive and inspiring environment for creatives.

These efforts aim to generate economic value from their creations, cement Dubai's position as a global cultural destination, and establish it as a leading player in the worldwide creative economy. The session will also discuss the challenges workers face in the creative economy, their aspirations on an international level, and the initiatives and incentives necessary to ensure sustained support and growth.