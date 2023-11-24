RIYADH — The Ministry of Culture has unveiled the beta version of the 'Discover Culture' platform, an integrated interactive hub designed for exploring cultural events and seamlessly purchasing tickets.



This comprehensive platform encompasses all cultural events and festivals, catering to a diverse audience, including citizens, residents, and tourists.



Operated by a specialized team within the ministry, the platform consolidates the latest news and events in one convenient location, facilitating users to buy or reserve tickets effortlessly.



The 'Discover Culture' platform aligns with the Ministry of Culture's commitment to establish a globally recognized cultural events and festivals system, in harmony with the goals of the National Strategy for Culture and the Saudi Vision 2030.



Its primary objective is to streamline cultural activities across the regions and cities of the Kingdom, providing a centralized platform for browsing and purchasing tickets.

