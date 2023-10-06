Diriyah: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) has unveiled the "Diriyah Entrepreneurship Initiative", a program developed to equip entrepreneurs with the skills and resources needed to make a positive impact on the Kingdom’s economy.



This initiative seeks to preserve Diriyah’s cultural heritage by fostering businesses, start-ups, and entrepreneurs in sectors such as hospitality, tourism, retail, culture, and the arts. It builds on Diriyah’s previous partnership with the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at), reinforcing the ongoing work between the two entities.



Group CEO of DGDA Jerry Inzerillo said: "The Diriyah Entrepreneurship Initiative is a transformative journey, equipping individuals and groups with essential skills to overcome challenges, nurture innovative ideas, and drive business growth through the use of cutting-edge technology and robust support systems. Our initiative welcomes a wide spectrum of participants, from budding high school and university entrepreneurs to seasoned industry professionals and visionary business owners in the vibrant sectors of hospitality, tourism, retail, culture, and the arts. Within the rich tapestry of programs and events that our initiative offers, entrepreneurs will find a catalyst for forging invaluable connections, acquiring profound insights, and honing the skills that can redefine their journey to success."



The initiative is aimed at attracting and encouraging new and seasoned entrepreneurs and partners to pursue their ideas, raising their awareness of the business ecosystem in which they will operate and the inherent challenges faced by entrepreneurs, as well as providing them with modern tools and resources to bolster their business development plans and strategies.



The Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at) will collaborate in establishing training programs and workshops for the accelerator. Additionally, Monsha'at will provide capacity-building services such as training, consultations, and content review for the programs and workshops and will also offer advisory services through the "Nawafth" application and leverage the services provided by the Mazaya platform for entrepreneurs in the accelerator program. Furthermore, Monsha'at will provide other services to support the participants in the program.



The initiative is comprised of two tracks a “Diriyah Entrepreneurial sessions” featuring diverse workshops and events conducted by industry experts to promote entrepreneurship. These sessions will cover topics related to Diriyah’s business landscape, equipping entrepreneurs in the region with valuable insights to begin operations, as well as fostering relevant discussions and knowledge-sharing opportunities. The second track is the “Diriyah Accelerator Program”, a program tailored for entrepreneurs and business owners operating in or serving Diriyah, or those looking to relocate their ventures to Diriyah. Participants can tap into the expertise of renowned experts and speakers to further develop their projects.



The Diriyah Accelerator Program is comprised of four separate tracks: Hospitality, Tourism, Retail, Culture, and Arts. Participants are encouraged to bring their existing projects and fully engage in each program day to fully reap the benefits of expert lectures, initiatives, and tailor-made programs, propelling their entrepreneurial journey to greater heights.