RIYADH — The Culture Ministry will host the K-CON Festival in the Kingdom for the first time from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1 at Boulevard Riyadh City, it was announced on Thursday.



Riyadh will host this festival for two consecutive days with the participation of an elite group of Korean artists who will present various colors of Korean cultural creations to the audience in Saudi Arabia.



The festival includes an exhibition highlighting Korean culture and an area dedicated to selling Korean products.



The K-CON Festival, launched in 2012, celebrates 10 years of its founding this year, after being hosted in 8 cities from 4 continents over the past years and enjoying a large mass interaction of over one million visitors.



The ministry said in a statement that hosting this global festival in the Kingdom is in the context of the activation of the agreement signed by the Ministry of Culture with the Korean company CJ, in the framework of the international cultural exchange, and hosting most prominent international festivals and forums in the Kingdom.

