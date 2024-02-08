RIYADH — The Ministry of Culture has recently entered into an executive program with the British National Archives to foster collaboration across various domains.



This program encompasses capacity-building initiatives in digitizing cultural records within the Kingdom, adhering to international specifications and standards.



Moreover, it includes extending support for establishing a digital lab, setting up a framework aimed at financing research projects and cultural studies pertaining to Saudi culture and shared interests, and facilitating the inventorying of the historical and cultural content of Saudi Arabia within the archives of the British National Archives and other repositories in the United Kingdom.



The formalization of this program underscored the Ministry of Culture's commitment to preserving, documenting, and digitizing the cultural heritage of the Kingdom. It also signifies a concerted effort to bolster international cultural cooperation between Saudi Arabia and other nations, in alignment with the objectives outlined in Vision 2030.

