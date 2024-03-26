Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles has announced its cultural partnership with the prestigious Dubai Opera.

As a symbol of the brand’s dedication to foster cultural vibrancy, Audi celebrates a number of co-branded shows at the Dubai Opera, the premier performing arts centre in the UAE. These events are set to enthral audiences with world-class performances and contribute to a flourishing cultural scene, fostering a deeper appreciation for music, theatre and the arts.

Upcoming shows will include ‘Hauser,’ a captivating performance by the acclaimed cellist Hauser, as well as a spellbinding performance by the ‘Rome Opera Ballet’. More exceptional shows, scheduled to premiere in September 2024 and January 2025, are slated to be announced.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Dubai Opera for the 2024 season, signifying our commitment to developing the cultural landscape in the UAE” said K Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles.

Automotive excellence and artistic elegance

“We look forward to our involvement in this year’s shows, bringing together the synergy of automotive excellence and artistic elegance on one stage.”

"We are proud to join hands with Audi, a brand synonymous with excellence and innovation,” stated Paolo Petrocelli, Head of Dubai Opera. “This partnership underscores our commitment to providing audiences with exceptional cultural experiences and further solidifies Dubai Opera's position as a leading cultural destination in the region."

The partnership between the UAE's leading performing arts centre and Audi, an innovative automobile brand known for its cutting-edge technology and commitment to excellence, underscores their joint commitment to nurturing and promoting cultural initiatives in the region.

This collaboration aims to bring together the realms of art and innovation, enhancing the cultural landscape and providing enriching experiences for the community.--TradeArabia News Service

