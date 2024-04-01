Jeddah: During the holy month of Ramadan, Al-Nour Gallery at Beit Al-Nawar in Jeddah Historic District offers a rich and unique cultural experience. Visitors to the gallery embark on an exceptional interactive journey, exploring various facets of Ramadan through five main stations.

These stations provide insights into the customs and traditions of Ramadan from different parts of the world, showcasing interactive content from countries such as Denmark, Sudan, the United States of America, and Indonesia.



Al-Nour Gallery also delivers an enriching cultural experience that promotes positive values and deepens knowledge. It presents a unique and artistic approach to reviving the customs and traditions of the holy month of Ramadan.

Visitors have the opportunity to learn about various aspects of this sacred month from a cultural and interactive perspective, enabling them to have an exceptional Ramadan experience.

The gallery appeals to the senses and contributes to a better understanding of the customs and traditions associated with Ramadan.