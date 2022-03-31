RIYADH — About 58,745 pilgrims have performed Hajj during last year in 2021, the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) said.



GASTAT emphasized that this statistic is based on the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s records, noting that all pilgrims were citizens and residents of the domestic pilgrims due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its instructions to preserve pilgrim's health.



GASTAT confirmed that the number of pilgrims in 2021 exceeded the number of pilgrims in 2020, noting that the number of pilgrims in 2020 did not exceed 1,000, because the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak.



The total number of Saudi pilgrims in 2021 reached 56% or more than 33,000 pilgrims of both sexes, as the percentage of Saudi male pilgrims reached about 50.7%, while the percentage of Saudi female pilgrims was 49.3%.



The total number of pilgrims residing in the Kingdom reached 44%, more than 25.7 thousand pilgrims, 63.9% of them are males and 37.1% are females.



GASTAT noted that children did not participate in performing the 2021 rituals.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).