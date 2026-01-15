ABU DHABI: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast unsettled winter weather across the UAE from Thursday until Monday, 19 January, with a noticeable drop in temperatures, strong winds, dusty conditions, a chance of rainfall in some areas and rough seas, particularly in the Arabian Gulf.

The NCM said Thursday will be humid in the morning over some western areas, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies at times over coastal and northern regions and a possibility of rain, alongside a decrease in temperatures westwards. Winds will strengthen at times, especially over the sea.

On Friday, dusty and partly cloudy conditions are expected, with low clouds over some coastal and northern areas and a significant fall in temperatures. Winds may become strong at times, causing blowing dust, while seas will be very rough in the Arabian Gulf.

Partly cloudy conditions will continue on Saturday, with moderate to fresh northwesterly winds and rough seas. Sunday will be humid in the morning, with a chance of mist inland and partly cloudy to cloudy conditions at times, while sea conditions may become rough intermittently.

The NCM said Monday will see humid morning conditions with possible fog or mist inland, partly cloudy to cloudy skies at times over coastal and northern areas, a chance of rainfall and a gradual rise in temperatures.

It advised the public to follow official weather updates and exercise caution, particularly during dusty conditions and at sea.