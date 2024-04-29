ABU DHABI: The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) today predicted that the weather tomorrow will be clear to partly cloudy at times with a chance of cumulonimbus clouds with rain over eastern areas and some inland areas in the afternoon.

Winds will be light to moderate in speed, sometimes becoming active and raising dust, blowing from the south-east to north-east at 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The NCM added that the Arabian Gulf will have light to moderate waves at times, with the first tide occurring at 5:44 PM and the second at 3:36 AM. The first low tide will be at 10:47 AM and the second at 8:55 PM.

The Sea of Oman will have light waves, with the first tide occurring at 1:44 PM and the second at 11:00 PM. The first low tide will be at 7:34 PM and the second at 7:39 AM.